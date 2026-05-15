Road to Global 2026 tech conference heads to Vienna

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Road to Global 2026, a Türkiye-led technology and startup conference, is set to take place in Vienna on May 20–21, bringing together participants from more than 50 countries to explore investment, innovation, and cross-border business opportunities.

The event, recognized as the only Turkish tech conference in Europe, will be held at Julius Raab Saal, the headquarters of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with Anadolu serving as its global communications partner, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

This year’s edition will feature keynote speeches from global industry leaders, who are expected to share insights on entrepreneurship, scaling businesses, and navigating international markets.

A key development for 2026 is the strategic partnership with Germany-based Tech Summit, aimed at combining technological infrastructure with commercial expansion to give participants broader access to global markets.

In its 2025 edition, Road to Global reportedly helped facilitate investment deals worth around $20 million, with Turkish companies also establishing collaborations with the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) and securing EU-backed projects.

Organizers say this year’s event is expected to host around 1,500 participants and 50 international speakers, with projected deal volume exceeding $50 million across bilateral partnerships.

The conference will bring together institutions and companies from cities including New York, London, Singapore, and Istanbul, alongside major participants such as Mastercard, 3VC, Estonia e-Residency, and Invest Austria, as well as several Turkish tech firms and startups.

Alongside panel discussions and keynote sessions, the program will include investor breakfasts, B2B matchmaking, and workshops designed to help startups and scale-ups build international partnerships.

Founded by Nexrone Global, the initiative aims to support companies entering American, Asian, and European markets through a network of offices across multiple countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and Türkiye.

Organizers emphasize that the conference is designed to help businesses adapt to a rapidly changing global economy by connecting them with strategic partners and investment opportunities worldwide.

News.Az