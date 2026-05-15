Trump leaves Beijing with few wins and warm words for Xi

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has left China after a high-profile visit that featured warm diplomatic exchanges with Chinese President Xi Jinping but produced limited concrete economic breakthroughs. Trump described the trip as “incredible” and said it had resulted in “a lot of good,” while both sides avoided announcing major policy shifts.

The visit, the first by a US president to China since 2017, included formal ceremonies, banquets, and private meetings in Beijing, where both leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining stable relations despite ongoing tensions, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

Talks between the two sides touched on trade, energy, Iran, and Taiwan, but yielded few detailed agreements beyond general commitments and preliminary understandings. While US officials highlighted potential agricultural and aviation deals, markets reacted cautiously, and analysts noted the absence of major breakthroughs, particularly on sensitive issues such as advanced technology exports and geopolitical conflicts.

News.Az