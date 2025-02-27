UN condemns Thailand’s deportation of Uyghurs to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) and the refugee agency, UNHCR, condemned Thailand's deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China on Thursday, describing it as a serious violation of international law and the core principle of non-refoulement.

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights saidOpens in new window the forced return of the Uyghurs, who had been detained in Thailand for over 11 years, was deeply troubling, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

“This violates the principle of non-refoulement for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return,” he said.

Contained in Article 3 of the Convention against Torture, the principle prohibits returning individuals to a country where they face a risk of persecution, torture or ill-treatment. It is also referred to in Article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political RightsOpens in new window, and Article 14 of the Universal Declaration of Human RightsOpens in new window.

The right to seek asylum and of non-refoulement are also enshrined in Article 13 of Thailand’s Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, and Article 16 of the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration.

Detained since 2014

The deported men were part of a larger group of Uyghurs who were detainedOpens in new window in Thailand in March 2014, after leaving China, bound for Türkiye.

For over a decade, they were held in immigration detention centres under poor conditions.

According to OHCHROpens in new window, five members of the group have died in custody, while eight others remain detained in Thailand.

Halt further deportations

The UN rights chief also urged the Thai Government to halt any further deportations and ensure the protection of the remaining Uyghurs in detention.

“The Thai authorities must ensure there are no further deportations and the remaining members of the group, including potential refugees and asylum-seekers, being held in Thailand are fully protected in accordance with their obligations under international law,” he added.

UNHCR decries forced returns

UNHCROpens in new window also condemned the deportation, saying it had repeatedly sought access to the detained Uyghurs and assurances they would not be forcibly returned – a request that has so far been denied.

Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, reiteratedOpens in new window that it is a “clear violation” of the non-refoulement principle and the Government’s obligations under international law.

“UNHCR calls on the Royal Thai Government to put an end to the forced return of individuals from Thailand,” she said.

Call for transparency

High Commissioner Türk also urged the Chinese authorities to reveal the whereabouts of the deported Uyghurs.

“It is now important for the Chinese authorities to disclose their whereabouts, and to ensure that they are treated in accordance with international human rights standards,” he said.

News.Az