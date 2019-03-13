UN Development Program appreciates ICT dev't measures in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Development Program appreciates the steps being taken by Azerbaijan for the development of the ICT sphere and the full transition to the e-government system, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Mirjana Egger said.

Egger made the remarks in Baku at the 6th Regional Internet Governance Forum devoted to cybersecurity, Trend reports on March 13.

She stressed that internet and IT are important components in the life of the society.

"First of all, internet is education,” Egger said. “It is necessary to use it for the benefit."

Speaking about the role of the regional forum, she stressed that it will create new opportunities to explore the potential of Internet technologies and opportunities to avoid cyber threats.

The 6th Regional Internet Governance Forum entitled ‘Cybersecurity: Our Common Responsibility’ is being held in Baku on March 13 as part of the Cybersecurity Week.

The organizers of the event are the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the United Nations Development Program.

The forum has brought together local and foreign experts who will discuss the current situation and upcoming challenges in the field of ensuring cybersecurity, secure Internet, innovative solutions in the field of cybersecurity and other issues.

