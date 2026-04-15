Iranian FM links end to escalation to US halt of “aggression”, Lebanon strikes

The top diplomat made the remarks during a phone call with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Araghchi outlined what he described as war crimes committed by the United States and Israel during 40 days of strikes on Iran that began on 28 February.

“Iran, in a responsible approach, has responded positively to the good offices of mediators aimed at establishing a ceasefire and ending the war in the West Asia region,” he said.

“However, the realisation of this objective requires the United States to fulfil its commitments to halt the war and to stop the Israeli regime’s escalation in Lebanon.”

In his remarks, Araghchi also reiterated Iran’s appreciation for what he called Spain’s “principled and honourable stance” in condemning the situation.

“The valuable positions adopted by Spain in defending international law and human values have been noted and praised by the Iranian nation and the international community, and they will never be forgotten,” he stated.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed the responsibility of all countries to condemn the violence, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure justice.

For his part, Albares said support for international law, human values, and opposition to war are core principles of Spain’s foreign policy, adding that Madrid had from the outset underlined the illegality of military attacks against Iran.

He also stressed the need for all parties to prioritise diplomatic efforts to restore stability and lasting security in the region.