Turkish convoy crosses into Iran in solidarity visit - VIDEO

The symbolic procession departed from the Turkish city of Iğdır towards the Bazargan border, with participants carrying flags and chanting slogans in support of friendly ties between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

At the end of the event, 72 Turkish nationals crossed into Iran, where they were seen off by other members of the convoy. The gathering followed similar displays of public support for Iran in recent days across eastern Turkish provinces.

In a related development, a group of Turkish media and civil society activists joined a gathering in Tabriz’s central Sa’at (Time) Square, expressing support for Iran’s resistance against what they described as the “Zionist-American enemy”.

Turkish Citizens Launch Mass Car Convoy from Iğdır to Iran in Solidarity with Iranians



Hundreds of Turkish citizens, driving over 500 vehicles, set out from the city of Iğdır toward Iran’s Bazargan border crossing to express their support and solidarity with the Iranian people. pic.twitter.com/jVB8j5QLom — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) April 15, 2026

The activists also held a meeting with Iranian media figures in Tabriz, where participants called for the establishment of a “resistance media” network stretching from Iran to Türkiye.

“We are not Iranian, but we are all from one nation,” said Nurettin Şirin, director of Türkiye-based Quds TV network, speaking at the Tabriz gathering.

“The war is not a war in Iran but a war against Muslims and the oppressed of the world. Muslims in Türkiye and Iran are on the same front against America and the Zionist regime.”

Şirin said he and other media figures had previously met Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on several occasions. He added that following Khamenei’s assassination, his successor, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, is now leading the country.

“Our media is not the media of a city or country, but a consolidated media of all Muslims and the oppressed of the world and the resistance front,” Şirin said.

He described Iran as “Madinat al-Muslimeen” (city of Muslims) and said any conscientious person in the world today stands with Iran.

Mehmet Demirdağ, head of a Turkish civil and cultural institution named Vali Asr, said the 72 Turkish nationals who entered Iran had come from different cities and religious backgrounds.

He noted that while their original plan had been to be in Iran during the recent war, coordination delays meant they arrived after a ceasefire had taken hold.

“The people of Iran are a dignified nation,” Demirdağ said. “When a small war occurred in the Middle East, people in those countries fled to Türkiye. But despite being attacked by what he described as two powerful military regimes, America and Israel, the Iranian people did not leave their country. Even some Iranians residing in Türkiye returned home.”

He added: “Iran is a powerful country that did not bow to the great power of America for 45 days, and ultimately victory will be theirs.”