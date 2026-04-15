Tom Cruise and Inarritu tease new comedy ‘Digger’ at CinemaCon

The four-time Oscar nominee appeared unrecognizable in the clip, shown with an older, eccentric look as he cradled a white cat inside a mansion filled with taxidermied animals, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“The movie is wild, it’s funny,” Cruise said, drawing a standing ovation from the packed audience.

Iñárritu said the role “could possibly be the most challenging” of Cruise’s career.

“We know that he’s fearless, the stunts, the planes, the jumps, but I have to say embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless,” he added.

Warner Bros. delivered a high-profile presentation on the second day of CinemaCon, following recent box office successes including “Sinners,” “Weapons,” and Oscar Best Picture winner “One Battle After Another.”

However, the event did not address Paramount Skydance’s major bid for the legacy studio, which has raised concerns across the industry about consolidation and its impact on the future of filmmaking.

Pins reading “#BlockTheMerger” were seen being distributed throughout Caesars Palace, where the cinema trade show is being held.

An open letter opposing the merger was signed by hundreds of filmmakers and actors, including Denis Villeneuve and J. J. Abrams—both of whom also presented upcoming projects during the Warner Bros. showcase.

Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca highlighted the studio’s recent progress, noting an increase in film production from six titles in 2022 to 11 last year.

“That is what committing to originality can get you,” Abdy said.

De Luca said the studio plans 14 releases this year and aims for 18 films in 2027.

The presentation also featured footage from “Dune: Part Three,” introduced by director Denis Villeneuve alongside stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa.

Other previews included “Practical Magic 2” starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, “The Great Beyond” from J. J. Abrams, and “Supergirl” directed by Craig Gillespie.