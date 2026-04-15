Italy's Meloni criticizes Trump for remarks against Pope Leo XIV - VIDEO

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has publicly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his remarks targeting Pope Leo, marking a rare break with a leader she has otherwise cultivated close ties with.

Trump sparked controversy after calling Pope Leo “terrible” in a Sunday tirade and later posting an AI-generated image of himself depicted as a Jesus-like figure. The comments drew swift backlash across Italy and beyond, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In an unusually direct statement, Meloni said Trump’s words toward the pontiff were “unacceptable,” emphasizing the pope’s role as spiritual leader of the Catholic Church and his calls for peace and condemnation of war.

The response followed growing domestic pressure on Meloni to clearly distance herself from Trump. Opposition politicians accused her of initially responding too cautiously, prompting a second, more explicit statement.

🇺🇸 Trump: “She doesn’t care if Iran acquires nuclear weapons and blows up Italy in two minutes.”



🇮🇹 Meloni: “As far as I know, nine nations possess nuclear weapons, and only one has ever used them. No one throws around nuclear threats like Washington.” pic.twitter.com/UNuull4bBQ — True Promise - الوعد الصادق ✪🇮🇷 (@IRTruePromise) April 15, 2026

“I find President Trump’s words towards the Holy Father unacceptable,” she said, adding that it is “right and normal” for the pope to speak out on global conflicts and humanitarian issues.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini also stepped back from Trump’s comments, saying that attacking the pope was neither “wise nor helpful.” His remarks reflected broader discomfort within parts of Europe’s right wing over alignment with Trump’s political orbit.

The controversy has highlighted the sensitivity of criticizing the pope in Italy, where the pontiff holds significant moral and cultural influence. Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said attacks on the pope were historically seen as politically dangerous, arguing that leaders “come and go” while the papacy endures.

Church historian Alberto Melloni pointed to historical examples of rulers who clashed with the Vatican and ultimately lost influence, while Vatican officials framed the pope’s prominence as a sign of his moral authority rather than political power.

The episode underscores rising tensions between Trump and European leaders, as well as the political risks in Italy of being perceived as too close to Washington’s polarizing rhetoric.

News.Az