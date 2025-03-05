The escalating conflict in the DRC caused a deteriorating humanitarian situation. Reports include human rights violations against children, gender-based violence, and threats to the judiciary and activists. Attacks against civilians are not the only violations of humanitarian law in the DRC, as hospitals are also being targeted by M23 rebels. In February, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution condemning the attacks of M23 rebels. Furthermore, the resolution urged Rwandan forces to withdraw from the DRC.