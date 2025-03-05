+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders called for increased support for human rights defenders in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

UN expert Mary Lawlor recognized the deteriorating situation in the DRC. Lawlor claimed, “Human rights defenders in the eastern DRC are currently at extreme risk of reprisals for their human rights work”, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Special Rapporteur also received information on M23 rebels’ plans to apprehend a list of human rights defenders. Individuals are targeted for documenting and denouncing human rights violations committed by the M23 armed group. Lawlor urged the international community to support human rights defenders in the region, providing support for temporary relocations.

Lawlor argues that as human rights activists face threats and are targeted by armed groups and violent criminals, “victims have no one to turn to”.

The UN Special Rapporteur also specified the dangers of sexual violence faced by women defenders. Lawlor mentions, “We know that conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence in eastern DRC is rampant, and that women who take a stand against human rights violations in such contexts and become visible through their work, often bear the brunt of this”. In isolated rural areas, human rights activists endure further risks. These individuals face killings, enforced disappearances, and torture, amounting to possible violations of Articles 6, 7, and 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). The DRC acceded to this covenant in 1976.

The escalating conflict in the DRC caused a deteriorating humanitarian situation. Reports include human rights violations against children, gender-based violence, and threats to the judiciary and activists. Attacks against civilians are not the only violations of humanitarian law in the DRC, as hospitals are also being targeted by M23 rebels. In February, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution condemning the attacks of M23 rebels. Furthermore, the resolution urged Rwandan forces to withdraw from the DRC.

News.Az