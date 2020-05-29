UN General Secretary congratulates President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

The letter reads:

"I wish to extend to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan warm greetings on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Each member of the United Nations has its unique culture and history – the diversity that enriches our Organization and our world. Your country’s engagement in the work of the United Nations across the international agenda is extremely important.

This year, the first of a Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals, we must raise our collective ambition to build a fair globalization that works for all and take decisive climate action.

In all these efforts, I look forward to the contributions and support of the Republic of Azerbaijan in our pursuit of a more peaceful, just and sustainable world for all.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az

