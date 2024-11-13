UN launches program against violent extremism in East Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anthony Ngororano, resident representative of the UNDP in Kenya, said in the capital of Nairobi that the 18-million-U.S.-dollar program targets to build community resilience in Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan."Beneficiary communities will receive narratives and messaging countering hate speech, misinformation, and violent extremism through multimedia peace education and storytelling community dialogues," Ngororano said.He noted that the three-year program will bolster community-level preparedness and response by enhancing early warning and response mechanisms to address violent extremism.Raymond Omollo, principal secretary in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, said that the program will also provide livelihood support, including entrepreneurship and mentorship opportunities, to foster coexistence and social cohesion among divided groups and communities.He added that the program also incorporates community-based reintegration efforts focused on psychosocial support and trauma awareness in the East African region.

News.Az