UN observer at COP29 Daniel Karthe emphasizes adaptation to climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Daniel Karthe, serving as a UN Observer at COP29 in Baku, highlighted the urgent need for a dual approach to climate change that includes both mitigation and adaptation.

Karthe stressed that adaptation involves strengthening human capacities through education and skill development, increasing financial resources to combat climate impacts, and advancing technical solutions to enhance resilience against climate disruptions, News.Az reports.According to Karthe, adaptation also requires rethinking natural resource management to ensure sustainable governance of essential resources like water, soil, and biodiversity in an increasingly volatile climate. “Climate change is a reality,” he stated, underlining the necessity of building robust systems to navigate this global challenge effectively.

News.Az