UN official hails Azerbaijan’s contributions to global solidarity in COVID-19 fight

UN Resident Coordinator Ghulam M. Isaczai hailed the contributions of the Azerbaijani government to the global solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a webinar on the topic “Fate of Multilateralism During COVID-19 Crisis,” he noted that Azerbaijan provided financial and material support to several countries combating the pandemic.

The UN official highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s financial assistance to the WHO in the amount of $10 million.

As for the topic of the webinar, Isaczai said that against the backdrop of the pandemic, today the world needs multilateralism more than ever before.

“In many countries we see public trust in traditional institutions is declining, relations between countries are under strain. Multilateralism itself is increasingly under pressure,” he added.

The webinar was organized by Azerbaijan's Center of Analysis of International Relations.

News.Az