UN reiterates commitment to supporting Azerbaijan in achieving SDGs

The UN Country Team remains committed to supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Azerbaijan, said Nasar Hayat, Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Head of FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, themed “Sustainable Finance and Investment,”, News.Az reports.

"The UN aims to continue engaging stakeholders and facilitate the creation of a collaborative environment to accelerate Azerbaijan's progress in achieving the SDGs," he noted.

The current forum provides a platform for the exchange of experiences and knowledge among countries, contributing to accelerating progress in achieving the SDGs, as the official pointed out.

"Substantive panel discussions, knowledge exchange, and sharing best practices during these two days will be a crucial tool for developing new approaches and encouraging innovative solutions to maximize funding for Sustainable Development Goals both in Azerbaijan and the region," he added.

The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to strengthen the exchange of experience and cooperation with the countries of the region and international organizations in the direction of the implementation of the UN Agenda 2030.

News.Az