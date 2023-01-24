UN reiterates support for Azerbaijan in achieving SDGs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations supports Azerbaijan in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks during a regional seminar dedicated to the joint activities of FAO representative offices in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

V. Andreevaa noted that a joint collaboration framework agreement was signed between the parties aimed at inclusive growth, the creation of stronger institutions providing public services, as well as the promotion of security issues.

"I believe that today's work of the seminar is going to be productive," she said.

She noted that every third person in the world lacks access to food, and every 10-th person is starving.

"The world needs to unite to change the situation in a positive way. By 2030, the world will not achieve its sustainable development goals," Andreeva added.

The UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) signed with the Azerbaijani government for 2021-2025 focuses on five key spheres, namely, inclusive growth, green economy, environmental protection, strengthening of social institutions and women’s empowerment, and is directly linked to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its targets in support of the 2030 Agenda.

News.Az