UN report shows sharp rise in global human trafficking

Human trafficking has risen sharply worldwide, with a 25 percent increase in detected victims between 2019 and 2022, according to a report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Wednesday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The 2024 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons revealed rising child exploitation and forced labor cases fueled by poverty, conflict, and climate crises. The report, covering 156 countries, noted significant changes in trafficking dynamics. UNODC found that victims trafficked for forced labor currently represent the largest share of cases globally, surpassing sexual exploitation. This shift is mirrored by an alarming eightfold increase in trafficking for forced criminality since 2016. According to the report, children now make up a significant portion of detected trafficking victims, with a notable 31 percent rise since 2019. Girls, in particular, are increasingly targeted, with many trafficked for sexual exploitation. Boys are often subjected to forced labor or exploited for activities like scams and begging.UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly stated:As climate disasters, conflicts, and displacement converge and their consequences cascade, vulnerabilities are growing. Some of the people at the heart of those crises are pushed directly into trafficking and exploitation, others are left without homes and prospects and at huge risk of trafficking, while others still are exposed due to structural risks created by low incomes and insecurity.The report recognized Africa as a major hotspot for human trafficking, with victims from the continent reaching the highest number of destinations globally in 2022. Most African victims, made vulnerable by displacement, insecurity, and climate change, are trafficked within the continent. Sub-Saharan Africa, North America, and Western Europe recorded the largest increases in victim detection. Organized criminal groups are also increasingly using trafficking victims to conduct online scams, reflecting the growing role of transnational networks in this crime.The report called for stronger global responses to address these challenges. Key recommendations included integrating child protection into anti-trafficking frameworks, targeting organized criminal networks, and ensuring justice systems focus on forced labor and cross-border trafficking.The international community recently reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating trafficking in Action 35 of the Pact for the Future, adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future. This commitment aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly targets 5.2, 8.7, and 16.2, which aim to end forced labor and human trafficking.

News.Az