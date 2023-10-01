UN representatives visit Azerbaijan’s Lachin border checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the United Nations have visited Azerbaijan’s Lachin border checkpoint.

The representatives of the specialized institutions of the international organization visited the Khankendi-Lachin road, as well as the Lachin border checkpoint under the auspices of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

On October 1 morning, the United Nations mission arrived in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region.

The mission members traveled through Aghdam in the direction of Asgaran-Khankendi.

The purpose of the mission is to familiarize themselves with the situation on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the residents.

The mission includes representatives of various UN agencies. The last time a UN mission visited Garabagh was about 30 years ago.

News.Az