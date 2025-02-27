UN rights chief warns of escalating crisis in Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, the UN human rights chief highlighted the worsening crisis in Sudan, urging immediate international action to prevent further atrocities, famine, and mass displacement in the country.

Sharing his annual report on Sudan at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, Volker Turk described the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe" and said the country is "on the verge of a further explosion into chaos." News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Sudan is a powder keg, on the verge of a further explosion into chaos, and at increasing risk of atrocity crimes and mass deaths from famine," Turk said.

He reported that famine has already gripped five areas, including North Darfur’s Zamzam displacement camp, where the World Food Program was forced to suspend operations due to ongoing fighting.

Since the conflict erupted in 2023, nearly 8.8 million people have been displaced within Sudan, with 3.5 million fleeing to neighboring countries. Only 30% of hospitals remain operational, and outbreaks of disease are rampant in overcrowded camps.

Turk said human rights violations, including sexual violence, child recruitment, and indiscriminate attacks, have become widespread, with some acts potentially constituting war crimes.

He urged Sudan's warring parties to engage in peace talks, protect civilians, and allow humanitarian access. He also called on the international community to enforce an arms embargo and push for an inclusive political dialogue to restore civilian rule.

"We need urgent action now, to find a path to peace," he said, urging all countries with influence to apply diplomatic and political pressure on the parties toward a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

"They must also ensure compliance with the arms embargo on Darfur, while considering its expansion to cover the whole country," he added.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

