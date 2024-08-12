UN rights experts urge end to post-election repression in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, a UN Human Rights Council-appointed body investigating alleged abuses in Venezuela called for the government to immediately halt the escalating repression following last month's disputed presidential election, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva .

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission also urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate a spate of grave rights violations that are currently occurring in the South American country.Venezuelans went to the polls on 28 July and President Nicolás Maduro was formally declared the winner the following day, securing a third term in office.Fierce repression, climate of fearThe UN Fact-Finding Mission window noted that in the weeks since the vote, street protests and criticism on social media have been met with fierce repression by the State, as directed by its highest authorities, inducing a climate of widespread fear.The independent rights experts recorded 23 deaths between the period from 28 July to 8 August, the vast majority caused by gunfire. Most victims, 18, were men under the age of 30.“The reported deaths during the protests must be thoroughly investigated, and if the excessive use of lethal force by security forces and the involvement of armed civilians acting in collusion with them are confirmed, those responsible must be held accountable,” said Marta Valiñas, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission.She stressed that “victims and their families deserve justice.”Thousands arbitrarily detainedAfter analyzing data published by various human rights organizations, the Mission said it can preliminarily conclude that at least 1,260 people have been detained in Venezuela since 28 July, including 160 women.Most detentions, 18 per cent, occurred in the capital district, followed by the states of Carabobo and Anzoátegui. Data from the Attorney General’s office indicates that at least 2,200 people, indiscriminately labeled as "terrorists,” have been detained.The Mission members have identified common elements in the detentions, which qualify them as arbitrary and constitute serious violations of due process, thus leaving individuals unprotected within the justice system.They said these elements include summary hearings conducted remotely by the Terrorism Courts in the capital, Caracas, even if the events occurred elsewhere.The mission is also looking into the imposition of serious criminal charges - such as terrorism, conspiracy, and hate crimes - without supporting evidence, or applied in a disproportionate manner; the denial of information to family members, or the provision of late and incomplete information, and preventing detainees from appointing their own legal counsel.“All individuals arbitrarily detained must be released immediately,” said Patricia Tappatá, an expert of the Mission. “The authorities must strictly adhere to international standards regarding due process and detention conditions, using formal channels to communicate with family members.”Children detainedThe Mission said that among those detained are leaders, members and supporters of political parties, journalists, and human rights defenders, considered or perceived by the authorities to be in opposition.The vast majority, however, were simply individuals who voiced their rejection of the presidential election results announced by the authorities. Many of the detentions occurred after individuals participated in protests or expressed their opinions on social media, with authorities selectively targeting them at their homes.The experts have received particularly concerning information about the detention of over 100 children and adolescents who have been charged with the same serious crimes as adults. Moreover, they said these children have not been accompanied by their parents or guardians during judicial proceedings.“The Mission strongly recalls the obligation to ensure that detained children are treated in strict compliance with international child protection obligations, respecting their best interests,” said Francisco Cox, another of the experts.About the Fact-Finding MissionThe UN Human Rights Council established the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in September 2019, expressing grave concern over the rights situation in the country.The Mission was given an initial mandate of one year, which was subsequently extended.The three experts who serve on the Mission are not UN staff and they are not paid for their work.

