Un Human Rights Council
Tag:
Un Human Rights Council
UN Human Rights Council membership reshuffled in uncompetitive 'election'
14 Oct 2025-22:28
UN rights council calls urgent debate on Israel’s strike on Qatar
15 Sep 2025-14:48
Baku welcomes UN working group’s rejection of Yerevan’s claims on Vardanyan’s case
14 Mar 2025-09:56
Nicaragua announces its withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council
28 Feb 2025-23:30
UN rights chief deems forced transfer and annexation in Palestinian territories "unlawful"
27 Feb 2025-00:04
Trump orders US withdrawal from UN Rights Council, extends UNRWA funds ban
05 Feb 2025-01:06
UN rights experts urge end to post-election repression in Venezuela
12 Aug 2024-22:58
Why was France re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council despite violating migrant children's rights?
04 May 2024-15:04
UN special rapporteurs getting deceived by the manipulations of Armenia and issuing biased statementsis extremely worrying - Azerbaijan MFA
07 Aug 2023-20:29
Azerbaijan MFA comments on statement of the UN HRC regarding Lachin Road
07 Aug 2023-17:26
