UN Security Council schedules an emergency meeting on Iran

Source: Reuters

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Iran may be held on January 15 at the request of the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which holds the presidency of the Security Council in January, did not respond to whether the meeting, initiated by Washington, had been approved.


