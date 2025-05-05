UN Security Council to convene for meeting on India-Pakistan tension

"Pakistan has officially requested emergency closed consultations in the UN Security Council. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad will make a statement [to reporters] after the meeting," the mission said.

A deadly attack in the Pahalgam valley of Kashmir on April 22 has further inflamed the long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan. The assault, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists, has triggered a sharp escalation in both diplomatic and military responses from both sides.

Within hours of the attack, and without presenting evidence, New Delhi announced that it was unilaterally suspending the five-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty.

In response, Islamabad closed its airspace, suspended bilateral trade, and suggested it may withdraw from the 1972 Simla Agreement, a longstanding framework that has supported ceasefire protocols between the two nations for over 50 years.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed India for its “baseless allegations” following the Pahalgam incident. He noted that the accusations were made “without credible investigation or verifiable evidence,” calling for a neutral probe into the Pahalgam incident.