UN Security Council to vote on UAE-backed resolution on Gaza

The United Nations Security Council will vote on a resolution about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, drafted by the United Arab Emirates, on Friday, December 8, the Ecuador Permanent Mission to the United Nations said.

"The vote on the UAE resolution on the situation in the Middle East is scheduled to take place on Friday, immediately after an open [UN Security Council] session on the Middle East," said the mission of the country that holds the rotating UN Security Council presidency this month.

Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates has circulated among the members of the UN Security Council a draft resolution suggesting an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging all sides to honor their commitments under international humanitarian law.

