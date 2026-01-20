UN warns water 'bankruptcy' threatens billions of lives

According to UN researchers, the world is facing irreversible water "bankruptcy," with billions of people grappling with the effects of decades of overuse and shrinking supplies from lakes, rivers, glaciers, and wetlands.

Nearly three-quarters of the global population live in countries classified as "water insecure" or "critically water insecure", and 4 billion people face severe water scarcity at least one month per year, the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health warned in a report, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

"Many regions are living beyond their hydrological means, and many critical water systems are already bankrupt," said Kaveh Madani, lead author and director of the institute.

"By acknowledging the reality of water bankruptcy, we can finally make the hard choices that will protect people, economies and ecosystems," he said.

The report said water supplies are "already in a post-crisis state of failure" after decades of unsustainable extraction rates that have drawn down water "savings" contained in aquifers, glaciers, soils, wetlands and river ecosystems, with supplies also degraded by pollution.

More than 1,700,000 square kilometres of irrigated cropland are under "high" or "very high" water stress, and economic damage from land degradation, groundwater depletion and climate crisis amounts to more than $300 billion a year worldwide, the report said.