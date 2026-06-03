NATO to conduct scaled-down Baltic Sea drills

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NATO and US-led naval forces are set to begin exercises in the Baltic Sea this week, with reduced troop and vessel numbers compared to last year, News.Az reports, citing broadcaster TVP World.

“In this period, it is a sign of the alliance’s strength, that a major exercise is being conducted, under US leadership, with broad NATO participation,” said German Rear Admiral Stephan Haisch.

The BALTOPS exercise, scheduled from June 4 to June 20, will include around 20 vessels from 15 countries and approximately 6,000 personnel—roughly half the scale of last year’s drills.

Officials said the reduced scale is due to ongoing operational commitments in other regions, including the Middle East and the Arctic.

Despite the smaller size, the exercise is still expected to be the largest naval maneuver in the Baltic Sea this year.

Operations will begin in the western Baltic Sea before moving east toward the area around the Swedish island of Gotland.

Rear Admiral Haisch said maintaining secure sea lines of communication remains a key mission, both for military logistics and commercial shipping.

He also noted that he does not expect Russia to take actions that would trigger NATO’s collective defense clause, known as Article 5, despite ongoing tensions.

News.Az