Uncertainty looms over next round of US-Iran nuclear talks

The sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran is in doubt and may not take place at all, according to sources.

A senior Iranian official told CNN the new nuclear deal proposal presented to Tehran in recent days is “incoherent and disjointed,” News.Az reports.

"The fact that the Americans constantly change their positions has so far been the main obstacle to the success of the talks and now makes the work more difficult than ever," the official noted.

The official also alleged the latest text directly contradicts prior understandings.

“The text is clearly in conflict with the latest agreement reached during the fifth round of negotiations,” the official stated. They reaffirmed Tehran’s uncompromising stance on a critical issue, saying, “Iran’s position on enrichment is firm and steadfast.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in late May that the country’s nuclear program was implemented only for peaceful purposes; it was transparent and complied with the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA.

