Iran orders 1,200 Emiratis to leave country

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Iran has ordered 1,200 citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to leave the country within seven days after revoking their residency permits, according to a statement from the Iranian judiciary.





The decision, reported by Iran International, requires the affected Emirati nationals living in Iran to exit the country within one week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move comes amid rising regional tensions following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February 2026. In response, Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on multiple regional targets, including sites in the UAE.

Iranian authorities have not publicly detailed the full reasoning behind the mass revocation, but the step is widely seen as part of escalating tit-for-tat measures between Tehran and Abu Dhabi.

The decision also follows reports that Emirati authorities had previously canceled residency visas for Iranian citizens, leaving some stranded abroad. The developments have fueled concerns over a growing cycle of reciprocal actions between the two countries.

News.Az