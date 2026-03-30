Spain sends PAC-2 missiles to Ukraine

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Spain has announced it will send five PAC-2 missiles to Ukraine to strengthen the country’s Patriot air defense systems.

The move was revealed during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Spain on March 18, 2026, highlighting continued European military support for Kyiv amid ongoing security challenges, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The missiles are reportedly drawn from the arsenal of a Spanish Army air defense regiment based at a Marine Corps facility in Valencia.

While the number of missiles is limited, Spain has emphasized its broader commitment to Ukraine’s defense. In December 2025, Madrid allocated $1.7 billion for the acquisition of four Patriot battery systems, underlining its long-term investment in air defense capabilities.

The additional support comes as Ukraine continues to rely on Western-supplied systems to counter aerial threats and protect critical infrastructure.

News.Az