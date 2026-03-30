Israel hits IRGC military university in Tehran

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Israel says it has struck a major Iranian military-linked facility in Tehran, targeting what it described as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) “main military university.”

In a statement released on Monday, the Israeli military said it hit infrastructure at Imam Hossein University, calling it a key center connected to the IRGC, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The university, according to Israel, is commanded by senior IRGC officer Mohammad Reza Hassani Ahangar. The statement also claimed the institution and several of its officials have already been sanctioned by multiple countries.

Israel described the facility as more than an academic site, alleging it functioned as a research hub involved in weapons development under civilian cover.

Among the reported targets were wind tunnels allegedly used for ballistic missile testing, a chemistry center linked to chemical weapons research, and engineering facilities tied to weapons development programs.

The Israeli military said the strikes were aimed at weakening Iran’s weapons production and development capabilities, further escalating tensions between the two sides.

Iran has not yet issued a detailed public response regarding the reported strike.

News.Az