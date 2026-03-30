Kazakhstan approves intelligence deal with Armenia

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Kazakhstan has approved a draft agreement with Armenia aimed at expanding cooperation in the field of military intelligence.

The government of Kazakhstan has endorsed the proposed agreement with Armenia on military intelligence cooperation, paving the way for closer security coordination between the two states, News.Az reports, citing KazTAG.

Under the draft document, both sides would collaborate in line with their national legislation and international law across several key areas.

These include official visits and expert-level meetings between intelligence officials, as well as the exchange of military intelligence data and analytical assessments on topics of mutual interest.

The agreement also outlines cooperation on counterterrorism efforts, including the exchange of information related to international terrorist groups and other organizations considered threats to national security.

In addition, the two countries would share and monitor information on regional military-political developments that could affect their security environments.

The document leaves room for further areas of cooperation to be agreed upon later by both sides.

News.Az