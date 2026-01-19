Uncrewed Chinese space capsule safely makes its way back to Earth

+ ↺ − 16 px

The return capsule of China’s Shenzhou-20 spacecraft landed safely in northern China on Monday morning, successfully completing a recovery operation after the capsule was deemed unsuitable for a crewed return.

According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the uncrewed capsule touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region this morning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Recovery teams secured the landing area and carried out technical inspections, confirming the capsule was largely undamaged and that onboard materials were preserved in good condition.

The return mission had been delayed after engineers determined the capsule was not suitable for carrying astronauts back to Earth.

CMSA officials said small cracks were discovered in the capsule’s viewport window, likely caused by impacts from space debris, prompting a decision to prioritize safety and return the spacecraft without a crew.

Meanwhile, preparations for future missions are continuing. The Shenzhou-23 spacecraft has arrived at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, where it will serve as the next rolling backup in China’s manned spaceflight program.

China launched the Shenzhou-20 mission in April 2025, sending three astronauts to the country's orbiting space station for a six-month stay. Their return was originally scheduled for Nov. 5, 2025, but the spacecraft failed to meet the requirements for a safe crewed return.

