SpaceX Crew-11 returns early after astronaut medical emergency

Four astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon “Endeavour” capsule departed the International Space Station early due to a medical emergency.

The crew—NASA’s Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan’s Kimiya Yui, and Russia’s Oleg Platonov—spent 167 days on the ISS as part of Expedition 74. Their mission, originally set to end in late February, concluded early to allow proper medical evaluation on Earth, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

NASA said the incident was unrelated to station operations and livestreamed the Dragon undocking and beginning its descent. The capsule is expected to splash down off California’s coast after a 10.5-hour journey. Two Russian and one NASA astronaut remain on the ISS until the next SpaceX Crew-12 mission in February.

