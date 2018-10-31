Unemployment rate in Azerbaijan expected to drop to 4%

+ ↺ − 16 px

By 2030, there are plans to reduce the unemployment rate to 4 percent in Azerbaijan, as well as to bring the unemployment rate among women and youth to a minimum, according to the Employment Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2019-2030, Trend reports.

The unemployment rate in Azerbaijan in 2017 was 5 percent, the unemployment among women was 5.9 percent, among young people aged 15-24 - 12.9 percent, among young people aged 15-29 - 9.2 percent.

In addition, by 2030, it is planned to bring the share of the people officially working in Azerbaijan and not employed in agriculture to 80 percent.

In 2017, the ratio of employees not engaged in the agriculture sphere was 48.1 percent.

By 2030, there are plans to reduce the share of young people (aged 15-24) not enrolled in the labor market or without education to 15 percent, and also to achieve effective employment and decent work for all groups of the population (especially young people, women and the disabled) by 2025.

In addition, until 2030, the level of employment of citizens who applied to the employment agencies will be brought to 70 percent. Also, the number of regional vocational training centers will increase to ten.

