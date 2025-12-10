UNESCO honors Italian cuisine, sparks tourism hopes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy celebrated UNESCO’s recognition of its cuisine as a living cultural heritage, highlighting seasonal, community-based, and ritual-driven culinary traditions. The listing is expected to boost tourism by up to 8% over two years, benefiting family-run restaurants and the broader agri-food sector, which contributes about 15% of Italy’s GDP.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Italian cuisine “our most formidable ambassador,” while restaurateurs expressed hopes for job creation, investment, and tax incentives. Past UNESCO recognitions, such as Neapolitan pizza in 2017, have significantly increased professional courses and agritourism, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, critics warn of risks like overtourism and food gentrification, with historic city centers potentially turning into “gastronomic theme parks.” Food historian Alberto Grandi highlighted concerns over standardizing dishes for tourists, which could undermine the deeper understanding of Italy’s culinary heritage.

Industry stakeholders emphasize that the challenge now is to use the accolade to preserve authentic practices and quality experiences, rather than catering solely to mass tourism.

