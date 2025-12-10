SOCAR, Saipem explore expanding energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Italian oilfield services firm Saipem S.p.A. held talks on potential avenues to expand collaboration in ongoing energy projects in Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Saipem CEO and General Manager Alessandro Puliti, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

Both sides commended the existing level of cooperation and agreed to continue discussions aimed at defining concrete steps to enhance bilateral collaboration.

News.Az