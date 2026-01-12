UNICEF secures 5 mln USD to support resilience programs in South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday that it had secured 5 million U.S. dollars to support vital resilience programs for children and families in South Sudan, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The UN agency said the funding will assist essential interventions in education, child protection, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Noala Skinner, UNICEF representative in South Sudan, said the funding will enable UNICEF not only to provide immediate relief but also to invest in sustainable programs for health, protection, and education.

"Investing in the well-being and potential of South Sudan's children is an investment in the nation's future peace and stability," Skinner said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

She called on all stakeholders to facilitate unhindered access to every child to implement lifesaving and resilience-focused programs.

According to UNICEF, this funding comes at a crucial moment for South Sudan, where humanitarian needs are high, with 10 million people, including 5.3 million children, in need of humanitarian assistance.

The country also faces a severe education crisis, with over 2.8 million school-age children out of school, it said.

UNICEF said more than 7 million people are expected to face acute food insecurity by mid-2026, with malnutrition affecting more than 2 million children under five as a worsening food and nutrition crisis threatens millions.

"The one-year funding will focus on building stronger systems and programs that can withstand the volatility currently affecting the country, including extreme climate events," UNICEF said.

South Sudan is currently confronting overlapping crises, including a complex humanitarian emergency caused by conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability, according to the UN.

News.Az