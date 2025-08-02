United Airlines flight declares 'Mayday' after engine failure, lands safely

+ ↺ − 16 px

A United Airlines flight en route from Washington Dulles International Airport to Munich declared a "Mayday" and made an emergency return after suffering engine failure shortly after takeoff on July 25.

The Boeing 787, carrying 219 passengers and 11 crew members, departed from Dulles Airport in Virginia but reported a failure in its left engine as it ascended. In air traffic control recordings, pilots can be heard declaring, “Mayday, mayday, mayday,” as they flew at 5,000 feet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Although airspace was clear for an immediate return, the aircraft was too heavy to land safely due to being fully fueled for the transatlantic flight. The pilots were instructed to circle the airport and dump fuel to reach a safe landing weight.

After roughly 30 minutes in the air, the plane landed safely back at Dulles, where it was met by airport fire and rescue teams and towed to a gate. All passengers and crew disembarked without injury.

United Airlines confirmed the incident was caused by a "mechanical issue" and announced the flight was canceled. The airline arranged alternative travel options for affected passengers.

This incident follows a similar event earlier in July, when a Delta Air Lines flight departing Los Angeles returned to the airport after flames were seen coming from one of its engines. The FAA is investigating that case.

