United Airlines passengers evacuate via emergency slides at Japan’s Kansai Airport after fire alert
Photo: Reuters
Passengers on a United Airlines flight were forced to evacuate via emergency slides at Kansai Airport in Osaka, Japan, on Friday evening after a fire alert, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The Boeing 737 aircraft had been en route from Narita Airport near Tokyo to Cebu in the Philippines when a cargo fire indicator activated while flying over the Pacific Ocean. The plane was then diverted to Kansai Airport, where the evacuation took place at around 7:30 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
It remains unclear how many passengers were on board and whether any injuries were reported.