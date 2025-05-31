United, Delta resume Israel flights as others hold off

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Airlines announced on Saturday that it will resume flights to Israel starting Thursday.

The first flight following the resumption of operations will depart from Newark to Tel Aviv on Thursday, June 5. Starting the next day, United will launch two daily flights on the Newark–Tel Aviv route, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

Delta Air Lines is also resuming its daily direct flight route to Israel from JFK Airport in New York, after a temporary suspension due to the security situation in the region and the Houthi missile strike at Ben Gurion Airport.

United and Delta are among the few airlines that are resuming flights to Israel in recent weeks.

In contrast, many others continue to cancel or postpone the return of service to Ben Gurion Airport, including Lufthansa, Air France, British Airways, and easyJet.

News.Az