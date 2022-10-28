Unseasonal heat sparks dozens of wildfires in Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of wildfires raged in northern Spain on Friday after unusually high temperatures hitting 30 Celsius (86F) in some areas a day earlier turned vegetation into dry fuel, adding to mounting concerns about changing weather patterns in Europe, News.az reports citing Reuters.

In the Basque Country, Asturias and Cantabria about 40 blazes were reported, according to regional emergency services.

Spain's national weather agency AEMET predicted on Thursday that it could be the hottest October since records began and said every day of the month, except Oct. 1, had been warmer than the normal temperature experienced at this time of year.

News.Az