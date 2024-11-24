Yandex metrika counter

Uruguay holds a tight runoff election to choose its next president

  • World
  • Share
Uruguay holds a tight runoff election to choose its next president
Photo: REUTERS/Andres Cuenca Olaondo

Voters in Uruguay, renowned for its beaches, stability, and progressive policies like legalized marijuana, headed to the polls on Sunday for a second-round presidential race between moderate candidates, marking the end of a busy year for global elections, News.Az reports citing the Reuters

The vote in the small nation of 3.4 million people sees opposition center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi take on continuity conservative runner, Alvaro Delgado, who has the backing of a third-placed ally.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      