Uruguay holds a tight runoff election to choose its next president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Voters in Uruguay, renowned for its beaches, stability, and progressive policies like legalized marijuana, headed to the polls on Sunday for a second-round presidential race between moderate candidates, marking the end of a busy year for global elections, News.Az reports citing the Reuters

The vote in the small nation of 3.4 million people sees opposition center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi take on continuity conservative runner, Alvaro Delgado, who has the backing of a third-placed ally.

News.Az