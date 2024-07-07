News.az
News
Uruguay
Tag:
Uruguay
Uruguay’s lower house approves euthanasia bill
13 Aug 2025-17:15
Deadly cold wave sweeps Argentina, Chile, Uruguay
04 Jul 2025-11:28
Former Uruguay president José 'Pepe' Mujica dies at 89
13 May 2025-23:56
Messi ruled out with injury as Argentina seek to secure World Cup spot
18 Mar 2025-09:13
Azerbaijan, Uruguay mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
14 Jan 2025-09:37
Uruguay holds a tight runoff election to choose its next president
24 Nov 2024-22:01
Venezuela severs diplomatic relations with several Latin American countries
31 Jul 2024-09:12
Uruguay beat Brazil to advance to Copa America semifinals
07 Jul 2024-15:09
At least 40 injured after Air Europa flight hits turbulence –
VIDEO
02 Jul 2024-09:57
Türkiye condemns Uruguayan parliament’s law on 1915 events
05 Jun 2024-10:55
