Uruguay’s lower house approves euthanasia bill

Uruguay’s lower house of parliament has voted to legalize euthanasia, joining Cuba, Colombia and Ecuador in a significant societal shift within predominantly Catholic Latin America.

The bill, which decriminalizes assisted dying for mentally competent adults suffering from terminal or incurable illnesses, passed the 99-seat Chamber of Representatives with 64 votes in favor after an emotional overnight debate. It now heads to the Senate, where approval is widely expected before the end of the year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A key amendment to the original 2022 proposal requires a medical board review if the two doctors handling a case disagree — a change credited with swaying additional lawmakers.

Legislator Luis Gallo of the ruling Broad Front coalition said the measure respects the “free and individual will” of patients, emphasizing it as a strictly personal choice.

Uruguay, already known for progressive policies such as legalizing same-sex marriage, abortion, and cannabis use, has broad public support for euthanasia, including from President Yamandu Orsi. The issue gained national attention in 2019 when former football association chief Fernando Sureda, diagnosed with a degenerative disease, publicly campaigned for the right to die.

With this vote, Uruguay joins countries such as Canada, Spain, and New Zealand in permitting some form of assisted dying.

