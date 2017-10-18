US: 3 dead, 2 injured in Maryland shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people are dead and two others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a business park in the state of Maryland on Wednesday, according to sheriff's officials, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

The two survivors of what appears to be a "targeted attack" are in "serious condition", Major William Davis told reporters.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8.58 a.m. (1258GMT) at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

There is an ongoing "active search" for the suspect Davis identified as Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, who is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen fleeing the scene in a sports utility vehicle.

Authorities believe Prince has an association with Advanced Granite Solutions, but did not specify the relationship. All of the victims are employees of the business that designs, manufactures and installs countertops.

No other individuals are suspected of involvement in the shooting.

