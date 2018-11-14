US: 50 deaths for from California wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in wildfires in the state of California rose to 50, officials said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Camp Fire surpassed state records, becoming the most deadly and most destructive fire the state has ever seen.

It has burned 130,000 acres, at least 8,800 structures and killed 48 people. It is being fought by more than 5,600 fire personnel, yet the fire continues to grow.

"This the deadliest fire in the wildland fire history of the United States," said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea at a news conference Monday.

Two people were also killed in the Woolsey Fire in southern California as it tore through the affluent neighborhoods of Malibu. The fire burned more than 97,000 acres and destroyed at least 435 structures.

Repopulation notices were given to some residents in the areas affected by the fire, however, they may not have homes to return to.

Red Flag Warnings, the highest level fire alert, were issued by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) across the entire state stretching from the northern border with Oregon and the southern border with Mexico.

The fire season in California usually runs from mid-summer and lasts until around the middle of October, however experts now say they may now be expected year round.

