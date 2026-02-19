US agency sues Coca-Cola bottler over women-only event

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. civil rights agency has sued a regional Coca-Cola bottler, alleging sex discrimination after the company hosted an employee networking event that excluded men.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), claims Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast violated federal law when it organized a September 2024 event in Connecticut for roughly 250 female employees, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company, which is owned by Japan’s Kirin Holdings, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Coca-Cola itself is not named as a defendant in the case.

The complaint marks the EEOC’s first lawsuit challenging a workplace diversity initiative since President Donald Trump returned to office. The case is being closely watched as an early test of the administration’s position that some diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs may constitute unlawful reverse discrimination.

According to the lawsuit filed in New Hampshire federal court, the two-day event included a social reception, team-building activities, recreational programs and guest speakers, including a senior Coca-Cola executive. Female participants were excused from regular work duties without using paid time off, and their hotel costs were fully covered.

EEOC Acting General Counsel Catherine Eschbach said excluding a protected class of employees, including men, from employer-sponsored events can violate federal anti-discrimination law.

“The EEOC remains committed to ensuring that all employees, men and women alike, enjoy equal access to all aspects of their employment,” Eschbach said.

The agency has recently increased scrutiny of corporate DEI policies and is also investigating several major companies and law firms over potential bias claims. Supporters of DEI programs say such initiatives promote fairness and inclusion for historically underrepresented groups, while critics argue they can undermine merit-based decision-making.

The outcome of the case could have broader implications for how U.S. employers design and implement workplace diversity programs.

