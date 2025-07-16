US Air Force to receive two combat-ready B-21 bombers in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Air Force has confirmed that it will receive at least two more B-21 Raider bombers in 2026.

These test aircraft, built as production models, will be combat-ready if needed, marking a crucial advancement in the development of the Air Force’s next-gen long-range strike capabilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Although intended for flight testing, the aircraft can be rapidly converted for operational use by removing test-specific equipment such as the nose boom, the service said to the Air & Space Forces Magazine.

The confirmation came as the 2026 U.S. defense budget earmarked $10.3 billion for the B-21 program, including $4.5 billion for increased production. Both the Air Force and Congress have signaled their intent to ramp up manufacturing of the stealth bomber, which is being built by Northrop Grumman at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

The Air Force has not disclosed when the B-21 will achieve Initial Operational Capability (IOC), but stated that the decision will be made by Air Force Global Strike Command based on classified criteria.

The B-21 is expected to replace the B-2 Spirit and B-1B Lancer starting in the early 2030s. The program’s first operational base and training center will be Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where construction has been underway for three years.

