U.S. allocates $250M in military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday will announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced before the start of the “Ramstein” meeting today in Germany, News.Az reports citing UkrInform .

Today, President Biden will announce an additional $250 million aid package to Ukraine, Austin said, adding that this package will increase the ability to meet the growing needs of Ukraine.A new meeting is being held in the "Ramstein" format Friday. This is the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

