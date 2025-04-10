U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to resign as peace talks remain uncertain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is resigning from her position after nearly three years in Kyiv, amid uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's efforts to broker a peace deal to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

The State Department said Thursday that Bridget Brink will be leaving her post in the near future, although it was not immediately clear exactly when she would depart. Brink assumed the post under former President Joe Biden’s administration and has been a staunch advocate for U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

Her resignation had been expected for some time, especially considering the Trump administration’s premium on rapprochement with Russia and ending the war.

