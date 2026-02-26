US and Iran to hold talks as pressure for nuclear deal builds

For decades, the US and Israel have accused Iran of trying to secretly develop a nuclear weapon. Iran insists its programme is only for peaceful purposes, though the country is the only non-nuclear-armed state to have enriched uranium at near weapons-grade level.

In his State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, Trump briefly and vaguely talked about the tensions with Iran, without clearly laying out the case for strikes.

He said Iran was working to build missiles that would "soon" be capable of reaching the US, without giving details. He also accused the country of trying to "start all over again" with a nuclear weapons programme following last year's strikes, and said he could not allow the "world's number one sponsor of terror... to have a nuclear weapon".

The US struck three nuclear sites in Iran last June, as it joined Israel in its bombing campaign. At the time, Trump said the facilities had been "obliterated".

Iran says its enrichment activity stopped after the attacks, although it has not allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspectors to access the damaged sites.

"They want to make a deal," Trump said, "but we haven't heard those secret words: 'We will never have a nuclear weapon'."

Hours before the speech, however, the Iranian foreign minister posted on social media that Iran would "under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon". Araghchi also said there was an "historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests".

Reacting to Trump's address, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman accused the US of repeating "big lies" regarding its nuclear programme, ballistic missiles and the number of protesters killed in the crackdown.